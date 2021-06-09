PHOENIX — SunTree Snack Foods, LLC has acquired The Peanut Roaster/Carolina Nut Co., Henderson, NC, a move that is expected to broaden SunTree’s product offerings and improve its ability to serve customers on the East Coast. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Phoenix, SunTree primarily produces snack nuts, baking nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit and healthy snacks, with an emphasis on store brands. The company is owned by investment firm Satori Capital.

Carolina Nut is a manufacturer of peanuts and snack nuts and is widely known in the industry for its own brands — Carolina Nut Co. and The Peanut Roaster — as well as its private label brands.

“Carolina Nut is a perfect complement to SunTree on many levels,” said Jeff Vogel, chief executive officer of SunTree. “The additional product offerings, expanded geographic footprint, and new packaging and manufacturing capabilities will expand our product lineup for our customers and provide a larger variety of snacking options for category growth.”

SunTree said Carolina Nut’s North Carolina-based manufacturing facility was attractive because it includes an in-house research and development laboratory that allows SunTree, in partnership with its customers, to develop new products and on-trend flavors.