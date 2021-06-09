MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Hoberg has joined CHS, Inc. as supply planning manager, sales and operations planning, global grain and processing. In his new role, Mr. Hoberg will manage the supply planning team for global grains and processing at CHS, Inc., a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.

Mr. Hoberg most recently was supply planner at General Mills, Inc. for the past four and a half years. Earlier, he was a supply chain analytics consultant at General Mills for two years. Prior to General Mills, he spent more than three years at Annie’s, Inc. as a demand planning manager and demand planning analyst. He also has worked as an order fulfillment manager at Fra’ Mani Handcrafted Foods.