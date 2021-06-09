PHILADELPHIA — Luke Marano Jr., executive chairman of Philadelphia Macaroni Co., earlier this summer resumed his former role as chief executive officer and president of Philadelphia Macaroni Co., a producer of dry and frozen pasta for the industrial ingredient, private label retail and co-pack channels. He succeeded Edward O. Irion, who had been president and CEO since April 2020.

“For generations, PMC and Zerega have supplied high-quality and innovative pasta products to the industrial, retail and co-pack, and foodservice channels,” Mr. Marano said. “Our commitment is driven by centuries of passion for pasta making, thoughtful studies, and success, and we are ready to maintain our position as devoted industry leaders. We see so much opportunity to continue growing and investing in the pasta industry, and our hard-working teams look forward to the new and exciting challenges our future holds.”