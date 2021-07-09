ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — Global chocolate leaders The Hershey Co. and Barry Callebaut have announced the extension of their strategic supply partnership originally signed in 2007. Under the agreement, Barry Callebaut will continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished products, which will enable both companies to continue to drive strategic, long-term growth in North America.

“We are pleased to extend our strategic relationship with Barry Callebaut, who has been a key partner to our business for many years, and we look forward to their support of our continued sustainable growth in high-quality chocolate products,” said Tricia Brannigan, vice president of procurement for The Hershey Co.

Barry Callebaut currently supplies products to Hershey across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The extension of the long-term supply partnership with Hershey underscores how Barry Callebaut’s reliability and premium chocolate expertise make it the partner of choice for leading industry players,” said Steve Woolley, president and chief executive officer - Americas of Barry Callebaut.