WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has captured some of the iconic flavors of fall with its new and returning glazes, each available for one week in September. The all-new Apple Cider Glazed and Maple Glazed donuts join the popular seasonal Pumpkin Spice donut as the chain invites customers to “Fall for Glaze” in September.

Starting Labor Day (Sept. 6), the flavors will be available on the following dates:

Pumpkin Spice (Sept. 6-12) – Featuring Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. All three donuts are spiced and covered in Original Glaze, with the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut featuring creamy cheesecake Kreme filling, while the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake recipe.

(Sept. 6-12) – Featuring Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts. All three donuts are spiced and covered in Original Glaze, with the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Doughnut featuring creamy cheesecake Kreme filling, while the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake recipe. Apple Cider Glaze (Sept. 13-19) – Featuring new Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme and Apple Cider Glazed Cake Doughnuts. The Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut is covered in a special new glaze, made with apple cider and spices. The filled version features light and fluffy Brown Sugar Kreme, while the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is an apple cider old-fashioned cake donut covered in apple cider glaze.

(Sept. 13-19) – Featuring new Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme and Apple Cider Glazed Cake Doughnuts. The Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut is covered in a special new glaze, made with apple cider and spices. The filled version features light and fluffy Brown Sugar Kreme, while the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is an apple cider old-fashioned cake donut covered in apple cider glaze. Maple Glaze (Sept. 20-26) – Featuring the Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme and Maple Glazed Cake Doughnuts. All three donuts are covered in a new glaze made with maple syrup, The Maple Glazed Maple Kreme Doughnut is filled with Maple Kreme and the Maple Glazed Cake Doughnut is an old-fashioned yellow butter cake donut.

“Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to fall,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme. “To help everyone truly embrace the tastes of the season, we’re adding two first-ever fall-inspired glazes with our popular Pumpkin Spice collection – each getting their own week this month.

With these flavors only being available for a short time, Krispy Kreme is making the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte available much longer, from Sept. 6 through Nov. 25.