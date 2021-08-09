WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. opened new production capabilities for flours and concentrates at its pulse-based protein facility in Vanscoy, Sask., which it acquired from Verdient Foods in November 2020.

The facility currently produces flours and concentrates from pulses such as peas, lentils and fava beans that are sustainably sourced from North American farms. The added capacity, which includes a new production line with proprietary processing technology, will enable manufacturers to use on-trend plant-based proteins across a broader range of food and pet food applications, said Matthew Bennett, global director of strategic marketing at Ingredion. Products will become available in the fourth quarter of 2021

“Ingredion’s innovation team has worked hard to develop a new processing technology that will highly differentiate our products,” Mr. Bennett said. “We are thrilled to share this new capability with our customers to help them captivate consumers and pets with delicious products.”

The facility expansion was supported through investments made by the Protein Industries Canada innovation supercluster, a member of the Ingredion group of companies. It builds on Ingredion’s position in plant proteins, which also includes pea protein isolates and starches produced at its South Sioux City, Neb., facility.

Both the Sioux City and Vanscoy facilities have a food safety management system that is certified against the Food Safety System Certification 22000 scheme. The new process at Vanscoy was certified at the end of July.