ORINDA, CALIF. — Peter Genau, a baking industry veteran, died Aug. 27. He was 79 years old.

A mechanical engineering graduate of City College NYC, Mr. Genau began his career as a bakery mechanic in the 1960s for Field’s Bakery. He quickly worked his way up to chief engineer for several East Coast companies before eventually heading to California in 1976. At this time BE/W Chubco Co. recruited him to design ovens and proofers as head of engineering for all thermal equipment.

After Chubco, Mr. Genau partnered with Dick Pulver and George Dunbar as lead engineer for Pulver Genau Inc. located in Tracy, Calif. During this time, he designed and developed both TurboTherm tunnel ovens and proofers, many of which are still in operation today. In 2005, he joined The Henry Group and continued to engineer and manufacture his oven and proofer designs. Mr. Genau’s work included consultation on installation, setup, processing, and baking around the world.

According to his family, Mr. Genau never fully retired and his phone rang with technical questions literally until the day he died.

Survivors include his wife, Marlena, and his three children, Randy, Mia and Chris along with their families.