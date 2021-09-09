LOS ANGELES — Aspire Bakeries, which was rebranded from Aryzta North America earlier this year, has introduced a new tagline: Rising Together.

According to Aspire Bakeries, the tagline highlights the company’s promise to always put customers first.

“We are obsessed with finding the right solutions for every unique business demand,” the company said. “And this personalized approach allows us to deliver the best-in-class baked goods and brands our customers need to break through and expand their business. Rising Together isn’t just who we are. It’s the path we will always take together, with our customers and our people.”

Aspire Bakeries was acquired earlier this year by Lindsay Goldberg for $850 million from Zurich, Switzerland-based Aryzta AG. Announcing the name change in May, Aspire Bakeries said its new corporate identity reflects an aim to “continue to move upwards.” The company in June unveiled a new logo that features the company name and an enlarged letter “A” in which the horizontal line is replaced by a stalk of wheat positioned diagonally, pointing upward.