WALDO, MAINE – Tilley Co., a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners, has acquired Ingredient Solutions, Inc., a distributor and blender of specialty hydrocolloids. Products in the Ingredient Solutions’ portfolio are derived from renewable plants and algae.

“Tilley Co. is extremely pleased to welcome ISI’s Waldo, Maine, R&D laboratory and hydrocolloid specialists into the Tilley family,” said Sean Tilley, president and chief executive officer of Baltimore-based Tilley Co. “Ingredients Solutions brings a leading hydrocolloid offering and best-in-class product application know-how to meet the precise needs of food, beverage, and personal care customers. Furthermore, this acquisition fits our strategic M&A plan by enhancing Tilley’s food and beverage ingredient product solutions, while also expanding geographic access.”

Ingredient Solutions’ line of products include those that are organic-allowed and Non-GMO Project verified. Ingredient Solutions supplies carrageenan, Nalgin sodium alginates, pectin, locust bean gum, tara gum, gellan gum, agar-agar, xanthan gum and konjac gum. The company serves the North American market and has warehouses in Hazelwood, Mo.; La Mirada, Calif.; and Brampton, Ont.

The acquisition marked the first one in Tilley Co.’s history and comes after the partnership with SK Capital was announced in 2020. In business since 1952, Tilley Co. offers a portfolio of chemicals and ingredients with a full line of hydrocolloid products for food and beverage, animal nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets.