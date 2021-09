Manufactured in 24-gauge aluminized steel, Detroit Style Pizza Pans from Chicago Metallic, a Bundy Baking Solution, provide a durable, long-lasting surface for creating Detroit-style pizzas. Available in two different sizes, these pans are offered plain or with the company’s proprietary AMERICOAT glaze finish, allowing for quick and easy clean up. Custom pan sizes and configurations are available through American Pan.

(937) 652-2151 • www.bundybakingsolutions.com