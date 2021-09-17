KANSAS CITY — Grocery store shelves are aflame with spicy food innovation.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America division is spicing up the snack aisle with new Doritos Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso rolled tortilla chips. Available for a limited time, the snack is made with corn, cheddar cheese, buttermilk, romano cheese and a blend of spices.

Heat is the highlight of three new Well Yes! Power Bowls from the Campbell Soup Co.: Southwest Style Chicken, Veggie Chili and Cajun Style Chicken. The soups boast blazing ingredients like roasted poblano chili peppers, jalapeños, red pepper, paprika and chipotle adobo.

Campbell also is introducing Jalapeño Popper Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers. The spicy snack is made with paprika and jalapeño puree.

Nissin Foods is heating up its ramen portfolio with new Hot & Spicy Fire Wok Volcanic Mongolian Beef Ramen. The dish scores a six out of six on Nissin’s heat scale and features dried kimchi made with Chinese cabbage, chili powder, garlic, salt and ginger. The ramen also includes chicken broth, green onion, egg white, paprika, red pepper powder, sesame seeds, rice, soybeans, turmeric and spices.

View slideshow of new products.