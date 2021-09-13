LA MADELEINE, FRANCE – Roquette plans to invest €11 million ($13 million) on a 21,500-square-foot facility that will be dedicated to plant protein. It will be located on the company’s site in Vic-sur-Aisne, France. Besides extending its pea protein and wheat protein range, Roquette intends to introduce several new sources of protein every five years.

“With this R&D accelerator in Vic-sur-Aisne, a production site with an experience of 15 years that no one else has, we will bring plant-based innovation up to a new level,” said Jeremy Burks, senior vice president of plant proteins at Roquette. “We are uniquely positioned to respond to what customers need as we strive to be the best partner for food innovators.”