NEW YORK — Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is introducing Blue Apron Heat & Eat, the company’s first prepared, single-serving meal offerings.

Ready in five minutes or fewer, Heat & Eat meals were developed to complement consumers’ Blue Apron Signature weekly recipes and provide more choice and flexibility, Blue Apron said. The meals are based on some of the company’s most ordered and top-rated dishes and are formulated to be warmed in a microwave.

“When our culinary team set out to develop Heat & Eat, we wanted to make sure we created meals that remained true to the experience our customers have come to expect from Blue Apron,” said John Adler, vice president of culinary at Blue Apron. “When our customers enjoy Heat & Eat, they can trust that the same ingredient standards and unique flavors in our Signature recipes are applied to our ready-made meals.”

Blue Apron Heat & Eat meals are currently on the company’s two-serving and four-serving menu in three recipes: Cheesy Guajillo Chicken & Rice with corn, black beans and peppers; Soy-Miso Chicken & Udon Noodles with bok choy and mushrooms; and Calabrian Chile Meatballs with mashed potatoes, green beans and lemon-caper butter.

“A core pillar of our growth strategy is product innovation and efficient menu expansion with a goal of better integrating into our customers’ lives,” said Linda Findley Kozlowski, president and chief executive officer of Blue Apron. “The addition of Heat & Eat meals to our product portfolio is our first entry into the growing ready-made food category and now allows us to offer 50 weekly menu options, the highest number since the company’s founding in 2012.”