CHICAGO – Prinova Group LLC has agreed to acquire The Ingredient House, LLC, a supplier of sweeteners and other ingredients to the global food and beverage industry.

Based in Southern Pines, NC, The Ingredient House was founded in 2006. The company offers high-intensity sweeteners, polyols, hydrocolloids, soluble and insoluble fibers, and cultures. The company also offers ingredients that are organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

“We are excited to welcome The Ingredient House to the Prinova Group and are eager to have their innovative commercial team plug into our broader network,” said Don Thorp, president and chief executive officer for Prinova, Carol Stream, Ill., which was acquired by Tokyo-based Nagase & Co. Ltd. in 2019. “The success of Prinova’s ingredient business has always been based on customer relationships, market expertise and a global presence. TIH will contribute immensely to this offering, especially in the sweetener and polyol space.”