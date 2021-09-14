BERKELEY, CALIF. — Once Upon A Farm is introducing the limited-edition Farmer Jen’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie fruit and vegetable blend, formulated with organic pumpkin, banana, coconut milk, dates, oats, cinnamon and vanilla. A portion of sales up to $50,000 will support Save the Children, a non-profit committed to children’s health, safety and education.

The new product, which features pumpkins grown on Once Upon A Farm co-founder Jennifer Garner’s century-old family farm in Locust Grove, Okla., is the second of its kind deepening the brand’s partnership with Save the Children. A third charitable blend is set to debut next year, according to the company.

Additionally, Once Upon A Farm and Save the Children are launching A Million Meals initiative to provide one million nutritious meals to children in food-insecure communities in the United States by 2024. The commitment will include financial investments, product donations, company-wide volunteer opportunities and other programs.

“We are so excited to work together with Save the Children to bring A Million Meals to light,” Ms. Garner said. “My work with Save the Children over the past 15 years has deepened and informed my advocacy for early childhood nutrition, and in many ways, is what led me to co-founding Once Upon A Farm. As John (Foraker), Cassandra (Curtis) and I, along with the entire Once Upon A Farm team, have built this company, we’ve always had big ambitions, chief among them to bring healthy, nutritious food to kids everywhere. With this incredible initiative, we hope to deliver on this promise in an impactful way. We look forward to the important work we have to do with Save the Children over the next two years.”