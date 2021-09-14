JACKSON, MICH. – Michelle D. Vickers has been promoted to senior vice president, global labor, employment, diversity and compliance at Dawn Foods. Her responsibilities in the newly created position include labor relations and compliance; diversity, equity and inclusion metrics and compliance; safety and security; crisis management; supporting mergers and acquisitions; and Dawn’s Code of Excellence Program.

“This is an exciting step in my career at Dawn and a testament to the organization’s commitment to provide growth opportunities for team members,” Ms. Vickers said. “I have been fortunate to forge a non-traditional career path that has helped me gain broad knowledge, a better understanding of the challenges leaders face and become a solution-oriented partner. I look forward to working more closely with our global strategic leaders to ensure that Dawn continues to provide a great partnership for our customers, great experiences for our team members, and an even stronger focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Ms. Vickers previously was vice president — global functions and North America, where she was responsible for developing and executing Dawn’s labor strategy in support of the overall company, development and management of human resources processes, and contributing to the team’s global and North American strategy.

In her new position she will report to Scott Thayer, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, and join Dawn’s global law and governance department.

“Michelle’s extensive understanding of labor relations, global business strategy and crisis management will help continue to elevate Dawn and drive global alignment for our business and our team members,” Mr. Thayer said. “We look forward to her added leadership to the global law and governance team, and we are proud of her growth within the company.”