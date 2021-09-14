JERSEY CITY, NJ. — Partake Foods has added pizza crust baking mix to its lineup of allergen-free foods. The brand’s first savory product is formulated with a gluten-free flour blend and oat milk powder and manufactured in a dedicated allergy-friendly facility.

Additionally, the pizza crust mix is vegan and may be used to make calzones, breadsticks, garlic knots and rolls, according to the company.

Founded in 2016, Partake Foods offers a range of cookies that are free from the eight major allergens, including dairy, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy. Last year the company added baking mixes, including a five-in-one baking mix that may be used to make pancakes, waffles, muffins, cakes and more.

“I’m excited to introduce our newest baking mix — pizza crust,” said Denise Woodard, founder and chief executive officer of Partake Foods. “Providing allergy-friendly and delicious foods made with high-quality ingredients that those with and without food restrictions can enjoy and share has been the goal since day one. Pizza crust is Partake’s first savory option, and it’s so easy to prepare.”

Ms. Woodard left a decade-long career at the Coca-Cola Co. to launch the brand after her infant daughter was diagnosed with severe food allergies.

Partake Foods’ pizza crust baking mixes are available for a retail price of $23.99 for a three-pack and may be purchased at partakefoods.com.