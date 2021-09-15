CHICAGO — ADM on Sept. 15 opened the ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co., Ltd., a 290,000-square-foot, fully automated flavor production facility situated in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China, which is about an hour from Shanghai.

The new complex includes the latest in automated flavor lines with advanced dosing technology, along with technologies to ensure seamless and efficient management of complex processes; laboratories dedicated to flavor production, taste design and product development; ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 V5.1 certifications; and the capability to meet demand for specific dietary needs, including halal and kosher certified products.

“Since our acquisition of Wild Flavors in 2014, we’ve invested in organic growth, bolt on and platform M&A, and new innovations and technologies to build ADM into a premier global human and animal nutrition company,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our strategic actions have benefited our customers and our shareholders alike: we’re achieving key financial goals and delivering record results in no small part because we’ve become the partner of choice for customers around the globe as they meet growing and evolving demand for healthy, delicious foods and beverages from nature. Our new, leading edge flavor facility in Pinghu will serve as ADM’s flavor supply hub in APAC, allowing us to leverage our expertise and leading-edge technologies and build out the ADM pantry to further meet customer needs and advance our growth strategy.”

ADM has more than 5,000 employees throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region, across more than 50 operations and business sites, including a recently opened plant-based innovation lab in Singapore; technical innovation centers in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Vietnam; and production and processing facilities, grain origination, grain destination marketing warehouses and trading operations across the region. ADM also owns a strategic stake in Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd., an agribusiness and packaged food and oil company in the region.