COLUMBIA, SC. — Premium Peanut, which owns and operates one of the newest and largest peanut shelling facilities in the world located in Douglas, Ga., has announced plans to invest $64.3 million to establish operations in Orangeburg County, SC. The new facility will create 130 jobs and be partly operational by the spring of 2022.

Founded in 2014, Premium Peanut began shelling peanuts in January 2016, with about 140,000 tons in shelling capacity. Through investments, efficiencies and growth, the company now has a plant capacity of 300,000 tons, which is about 10% of the US peanut crop, according to the company.

Premium Peanut has made additional investments in cutting-edge technologies and enhancements, and added an oil mill, which was opened in 2018.

The company’s customers include US snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world.

“Premium Peanut is proud of the value we have been able to create for over 400 grower-owners, in addition to providing quality products to customers around the world,” said Karl Zimmer, chief executive officer of Premium Peanut. “We are thrilled to expand our operations and establish our footprint in South Carolina.”