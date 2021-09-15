MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – David Milner, who spent the past three years as a non-executive chairman, has been named chief executive officer at St Pierre Groupe, a baking company in the United Kingdom seeking to accelerate its growth internationally, including in the United States. Mr. Milner previously was CEO at Tyrrells, a potato chip company, and then as CEO at Lily’s Kitchen, a pet food brand.

“St Pierre Groupe is a phenomenal business, doing bakery differently,” Mr. Milner said. “Since joining the business in 2018, I’ve worked with the team to achieve incredible growth. Yet there is still huge potential — it is innovative, superior quality and branded. The workforce has increased threefold in 18 months, and I’m excited to guide the team to even greater success.”

The St Pierre Bakery brand has doubled in value in the United States over the past two years, according to the St Pierre Group, which earlier this year introduced St Pierre Brioche Bagels. Other company brands are Baker Street and Paul Hollywood.

“David has been instrumental in our remarkable success in the past three years and appointing him as CEO was a natural next step to prepare us to meet ambitious growth plan,” said Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre Groupe.