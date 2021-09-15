WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.4¢ per lb in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 2.4¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 146.7¢, down 2.4¢ per lb from July and down 2.8¢ from August 2020.

At 207.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 2.4¢ per lb from July and down 0.8¢ per lb from August 2020.

The national average price of family flour in August was 37.1¢, up 0.3¢ from July but down 8.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in August was 108.9¢ per lb, down 0.5¢ from July and down 21.4¢ from August 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 406.5¢ per lb, unchanged from July and up 29.6¢ from August 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in August was 78.4¢, up 0.2¢ from July and up 1.5¢ from August 2020.