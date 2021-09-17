STAMFORD, CONN. — Saffron Road is rolling out Artisan Wraps, a new line of “modern fusion” wraps that combine an ancient flatbread tradition from the Mediterranean with the flavors of South Asia, the company said.

Saffron Road’s Artisan Wraps feature recipes that reflect the culinary heritage of India with a twist of being folded into traditional tandoor-baked lavash wraps typically seen in the Mediterranean, Middle East or Caucasus Region. The frozen wraps come in three varieties: Bean & Cheese, Samosa with Chickpeas, and Butter Chicken.

The Bean & Cheese Artisan Wrap is a vegetarian option featuring black-eyed peas simmered with tomatoes, onions and red chilies with a swirl of Monterey Jack cheese. The wrap is seasoned with Indian spices, including ginger, garlic, coriander, green chilies, cumin seeds and turmeric. Boasting a medium heat profile, each wrap contains 350 calories, 12 grams of fat and 14 grams of protein.

The Samosa with Chickpeas Artisan Wrap is a vegan twist on the classic samosa recipe with potatoes, chickpeas, green peas, onions and simmered tomatoes in an Indian spice blend of coconut, garlic, ginger, coriander, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, red paprika and turmeric. Each wrap contains 310 calories, 10 grams of fat and 9 grams of protein and has a medium heat profile.

The Butter Chicken Artisan Wrap includes antibiotic-free white meat chicken simmered with a blend of tomatoes, butter, onions, cream, melon seeds, cashew nuts and Indian masala spices, including ginger, garlic, coriander, fenugreek seeds, green chilies, turmeric and clove. Each wrap has a mild heat profile and contains 300 calories, 13 grams of fat and 12 grams of protein.

“We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, and while many meals remain at-home, consumers across the country are juggling busy schedules, carving out a need for quick, satisfying and healthy innovations for the on-the-go consumer,” said John Umlauf, senior vice president of culinary operations at Saffron Road. “Saffron Road’s new Artisan Wraps are easy to prepare – and made with clean, traditional ingredients that make it simple for consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality global cuisine, even during the hustle. During this prolonged recovery, it is increasingly important to provide our consumers with truly epicurean products made with bold, flavorful ingredients from around the world. This is our Saffron Road map to adventure … and it is our sincere pleasure to invite all consumers along with us on this journey to better.”

Saffron Road’s Artisan Wraps will be available at Kroger stores nationwide beginning in October for $3.29 per wrap.