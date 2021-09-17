MASSILLON, OHIO — Shearer’s Foods, a contract manufacturer and private brand supplier of salty snacks, cookies and crackers, has announced plans to invest approximately $27.5 million to expand its Waterford, Pa., plant. The expansion will include a new product line for the company’s snack foods, a new baked foods line and infrastructure improvements. The expansion will result in 36 new jobs at the plant.

“We are very excited for this high-priority and strategic project and the opportunity to significantly expand our Pennsylvania operations,” said Fritz Kohmann, chief financial officer at Shearer’s Foods. “We are also extremely appreciative for the meaningful support and commitment from Governor (Tom) Wolf, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority. Our Waterford operation has been a great success story, thanks to the strength of our Waterford team members and, in no small part, the support from the state and county.”

Shearer’s Foods said it received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $1.75 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding and a $135,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Shearer’s makes organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher salty snacks in assorted flavors and sizes, including kettle-cooked potato chips, traditional potato chips, tortilla chips, popcorn, baked chips, cheese curls, a variety of pellet-based and extruded snacks, and a full line of national brand equivalent and value cookies, crackers and wafers. The company has 11 plants in the United States and 1 in Canada.

Shearer’s acquired the Waterford plant in 2016 as part of its acquisition of the Barrel O’ Fun snack foods companies owned by KLN Enterprises.