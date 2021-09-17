AMF Tromp introduces its Smart Applicator Solution for pizza production. By facilitating automated quality and quantity control for pizza toppings such as cheese, this AI-based software program enables pizza producers to operate more efficiently. The Smart Applicator Solution takes images of each item on the production line. Cloud-based software using AI then collects and analyzes these images in real time to determine whether the quantity and weight of the cheese topping is correct. The software then adjusts the applicator’s speed and volume settings to deliver optimal cheese distribution.

“We’re proud to launch the Smart Applicator Solution, a service that brings intelligent automation to pizza production and embraces digitalization,” said Lex van Houten, regional marketing manager, EMEA. “As well as delivering improved quality control and efficiency for our customers, this solution will also provide us and them with insights into their future needs.”

The Smart Applicator Solution’s baseline settings are used for quick production recovery or to make subsequent runs more effective. The program improves topping application accuracy by at least 3%, which results in pizzas with standardized topping distribution.

