BROOKLYN, NY. — Brooklyn-based startup Belgian Boys is launching an upcycled stroopwafel made with repurposed waffle bits. The product will be available exclusively through Misfits Market, an online grocery retailer committed to reducing food waste.

“In the process of making the round cookie shape of the stroopwafel, there are delicious waffle pieces left behind,” said Greg Galel, co-founder of Belgian Boys. “Typically about 3% of scraps are mixed back into the batter, but we upped the game to take more than four times the delicious leftovers and minimize food waste as much as possible.”

Similar to the brand’s original stroopwafel, which is a Dutch-style cookie, the upcycled stroopwafel is formulated with premium ingredients and is free from high-fructose corn syrup, nuts and artificial flavors, colors of preservatives.

“I'm thrilled to see our partnership with Misfits Market come to life,” said Anouck Gotlib, chief executive officer of Belgian Boys. “We are proud to align our company with a brand that stands for reducing food waste and join them in doing our part. Our R&D and marketing teams are trailblazing in the cookie world by introducing an upcycled stroopwafel made partly out of the crumbs that usually go wasted.”