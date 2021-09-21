NEW YORK — Banza, maker of chickpea-based comfort foods, is expanding its chickpea pizza portfolio with two new varieties that boast plant-based ingredients: Supreme, made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage; and Plant-Based Cheese, made with Follow Your Heart dairy-free cheese.

The Banza Supreme Pizza is a vegetarian option made with San Marzano tomato sauce, a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone and white cheddar, red onions, fire-roasted green and red peppers and plant-based Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. Each half-pizza serving contains 410 calories, 49 grams of carbs, 19 grams of protein, 18 grams of fat and 8 grams of fiber.

“Beyond Meat's delicious plant-based sausage — made of simple ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten — is an excellent complement to Banza's better-for-you pizzas,” said Rebecca Infusino, vice president of retail sales for Beyond Meat. “Our products are a match made in pizza heaven as our brands continue to make nutritious and sustainable plant-based options more accessible to people everywhere.”

The Banza Plant-Based Cheese Pizza is a vegan pie layered with San Marzano tomato sauce infused with caramelized onion and roasted garlic and topped with plant-based mozzarella from Follow Your Heart. Each half-pizza serving contains 410 calories, 56 grams of carbs, 10 grams of protein, 19 grams of fat and 6 grams of fiber.

“We are thrilled to add Follow Your Heart vegan, plant-based mozzarella cheese to Banza's pizza crust, which uses whole, plant-based ingredients like chickpeas,” said Bob Goldberg, chief executive officer of Follow Your Heart. “We know consumers love using Follow Your Heart cheese when making their plant-based pizza creations at home, and this partnership makes it easier and more accessible than ever to enjoy delicious, plant-based foods.”

Both new pizzas feature Banza’s gluten-free chickpea crust base, which debuted in October 2020. The crust is made with chickpeas, tapioca, cocoa butter, olive oil, oregano, garlic, salt and date powder. Banza pizza crust contains 1.5 times more protein, 2 times more fiber and 20% fewer net carbs than average cauliflower pizza crust, according to the company.

“Chickpeas, and more broadly beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment,” said Brian Rudolph, co-founder and CEO of Banza. “Since launching our crust, we've hoped to create a vegan cheese pizza. Consumer research echoed that sentiment, along with an interest in supreme. While we aren't comfortable using meat, we're filling the void using a plant-based option. We created these two new varieties to give people another way to enjoy their favorite foods, all while eating more chickpeas.”

Banza's Supreme and Plant-Based Cheese Pizzas are rolling out to retailers and e-commerce platforms nationwide, including Kroger, Market Basket, Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Amazon and EatBanza.com.