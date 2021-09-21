NEW YORK — Private equity firm Bregal Partners has invested in Oggi Foods Inc., a Montreal-based manufacturer of gluten-free, organic, non-GMO frozen pizza and other food products sold in grocery stores and restaurants across North America. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Oggi utilizes proprietary gluten-free recipes and a hand-stretching crust production process that give the company’s signature Neapolitan-style pizzas a doughy, naturally rising crust. In addition to traditional gluten-free pizzas, Oggi offers several 100% vegan and plant-based-meat frozen pizza formats. The company also offers Dolce Vita baking mixes.

“We were highly impressed with the quality of Oggi’s products and with the company’s growth over the last several years, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Oggi’s founders and management during this next exciting phase of the company’s growth,” said Charles Yoon, managing partner of Bregal Partners.

Joe Turturici, co-founder and chief executive officer of Oggi, added, “At Oggi we have worked hard to create what we believe is the best gluten-free frozen pizza on the market, and we are looking forward to working with Bregal to take our business to the next level.”

Bregal’s investment was led by Charles Yoon, Thomas Kearney, Kevin Deemer, Omar Nabhani and Andy Neumann.

Bregal Partners is a private equity firm with $1.25 billion of committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm specializes in three core verticals: consumer and multi-unit, food and beverage, and business services. The company’s portfolio includes The Mochi Ice Cream Co., American Seafoods, Blue Harvest Fisheries, Ruby Slipper Cafe and West Coast Salmon.