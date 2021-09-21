CHICAGO — Shellie Davis has been named chief financial officer at Egglife Foods, Inc., a maker of tortilla-style wraps featuring eggs instead of flour.

She brings more than two decades of experience at The Coca-Cola Co. to her new role. She most recently was CFO of Global Ventures at Coca-Cola, where she was responsible for the financial integration, performance, consolidation and controls of multiple acquired businesses. Before that she was group director, M&A and industry insights, where she closed nearly $9 billion in transactions.

She joins a team of consumer packaged good leaders led by chief executive officer David Kroll, who took the helm at Egglife Foods in 2019. Other leaders include Cynthia Waggoner, chief supply chain officer, who started with the company in 2019; Ross Lipari, chief sales officer, who came on board in of 2020; and Andrea Schwenk, vice president of marketing, who joined Egglife full-time in June of 2020.

“Shellie’s many years of experience in the CPG space will be such an asset to our company and accentuates our best-in-class leadership team,” Mr. Kroll said. “Shellie is joining at a critical time for Egglife Foods, as we are in the midst of a rapid growth trajectory that is only accelerating. Shellie will be a crucial asset to manage our growth in a financially efficient way.”