BOULDER, COLO. – Quinn, a snacks company based in Boulder, has added to its board of directors and launched plant-based Cheezy Style Filled Nuggets.

Michele Meyer, former president of the snacks operating unit at General Mills, Inc. and an operating partner at NewRoad Capital Partners, has joined the board of directors. John Foraker, chief executive officer of Once Upon A Farm and formerly with Annie’s, also has joined Quinn’s board.

“We at NewRoad have continued to be impressed by Quinn’s innovative ideas and commitment to sustainability, and I am excited to support female founder, Kristy Lewis,” Ms. Meyer said.

Ms. Meyer and Ms. Lewis are the only two women on the board.

Mr. Foraker and actress Jennifer Garner founded Once Upon A Farm, a baby food company.

“I am excited to formally join the board to help Kristy and the team scale Quinn into a snack industry leader,” Mr. Foraker said. “Their momentum and vision are extremely compelling, and it will be exciting to watch them positively impact their categories over the coming years.”

Ms. Lewis said, “John has been a massive mentor, friend, legend in the natural foods industry, and supporter of Quinn since our early years. His integrity and commitment to cleaning up our food system aligns with our brand and vision, making him a tremendous asset to Quinn as we continue to grow and lean into our Be Better. Do Better. Mission.”

The gluten-free Cheezy Style Filled Nuggets are Non-GMO Project verified, corn-free, soy-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly. The pretzel nugget is formulated with lentil flour.

“This product has truly been a labor of love,” Ms. Lewis said. “I am so proud of the entire Quinn team for the years of hard work that went into bringing this one-of-a-kind and seriously awesome snack to shelves.”