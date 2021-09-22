WESTCHESTER, ILL. – A distribution agreement between Ingredion, Inc. and Batory Foods includes 15 states and will consolidate Ingredion’s distributor reach in the West and central Midwest of the United States. Batory Foods, Rosemont, Ill., becomes Ingredion’s authorized licensed distributor in the states of Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“The expanded distribution of our ingredient solutions through Batory Foods allows us to respond to manufacturers fluctuating needs resulting from shifts in consumer demand,” said Gary Leeson, sales director of distributors for Westchester-based Ingredion. “With solutions ranging from clean label native and functional starches to multi-functional flours and fibers to plant-based proteins and hydrocolloids, Ingredion has a broad portfolio of in-demand ingredients to help manufacturers get to market faster with brands designed to be consumer-preferred.”