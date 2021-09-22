Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — The foodservice industry has been hit hard the past year and a half. As COVID-19 restrictions led to some businesses to permanently close, others are once again returning to the dine-in experience. Season eight of Since Sliced Bread explores how the foodservice industry has adapted to the pandemic and how these bakery customers plan to move forward. From market research to stories from bakers who supply this industry, you’ll hear how foodservice operators have continued to meet the needs of its customers during these challenging times. Season eight premiers Oct. 6.

"We're excited to explore in this season all the ways the foodservice industry adapted to the incredible challenges it has endured over the past 18 months," said Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of Since Sliced Bread. "You'll hear a lot from bakers in how they supported this industry through its most difficult time and as it continues to recover."

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

