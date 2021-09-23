RIVER FALLS, WIS. — Fiberstar, Inc. has partnered with food ingredient distributors Accurate Ingredients, Inc. and Gillco Ingredients to further strengthen market penetration in the United States. Fiberstar sells its Citri-Fi citrus fiber globally for use in a variety of applications, including baked foods, beverages, dairy items, dairy alternatives, meat substitutes and processed meats.

“The market is demanding natural, clean and functional ingredients like Citri-Fi citrus fiber,” said John Haen, president and chief executive officer of River Falls-based Fiberstar. “Because of this, it was time to partner up with distributors that not only focus on natural offerings but also provide customers with technical knowledge about each food ingredient’s functionality when formulating food and beverages.”

Accurate Ingredients, which has offices in New York and Santa Ana, Calif., offers food ingredient sales, marketing and distribution resources in the US market. The range of food ingredients the company distributes includes cocoa powders, colors, emulsifiers, fibers, flavors, nuts, spices and specialty sweeteners. Gillco Ingredients, San Marcos, Calif., partners with food ingredient manufacturers that offer healthy, natural and functional ingredients. The range of food ingredients it distributes includes antioxidants, chocolate, cocoa powders, emulsifiers, fibers, oils and shortenings, specialty proteins, and sweeteners.