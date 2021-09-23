PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Co. has entered into an agreement to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio, a Brazilian company focused on condiments and sauces. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Hemmer is a 106-year-old company that offers condiments, olive oil, beverages, canned foods and more. Hemmer would benefit from Kraft Heinz’s distribution network and go-to-market model, including the growing foodservice channel in Brazil, the company said.

“In the last few years, Hemmer has been further strengthening itself as a food company synonymous with flavor, quality, and portfolio variety,” said Christian Luef, chief executive officer of Hemmer. “We are extremely honored by this potential acquisition and the entire expansion potential this negotiation offers by continuing our family history in the region.”

With the acquisition of Hemmer, Kraft Heinz aims to expand consumers’ taste options in Brazil as well as support the company’s strategy of growing its International Taste Elevation product platform and its presence in emerging markets, Kraft Heinz said.

“This acquisition offers us a valuable opportunity to accelerate our international growth strategy centered around Taste Elevation — our portfolio of high-quality products that enhance the taste of food,” said Rafael Oliveira, international zone president at Kraft Heinz. “Hemmer is a legendary company in Brazil, growing net sales significantly, and will bring a delicious and diverse portfolio of products to Kraft Heinz.”

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals by Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense.