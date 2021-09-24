LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ. — Dr. Schär USA, a manufacturer of gluten-free baked foods, recently broke ground on a 42,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing plant in Logan Township. Built in 2012, the plant bakes sliced bread and rolls for distribution in North America.

“As we have expanded the US business over the past nine years, we have surpassed the manufacturing capabilities of our current manufacturing facility,” said Margot Gunther, marketing director of Dr. Schär USA. “This plant expansion will be critical for continuing to grow our operations in the US and offer better quality and service to our consumers.”

The expansion is scheduled to complete in 2022.