KANSAS CITY — New seasonal products feature the flavors of comfort foods and beverages like apple pie, snickerdoodle cookies and hot cocoa.

New from General Mills, Inc. for the holidays, Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal features sweetened wheat and rice cereal infused with apple pie flavor. Each 1-cup serving contains 170 calories and 12 grams of sugar.

The Kellogg Co.’s RXBAR business is rolling out its limited-edition seasonal products, including the new RXBAR Snickerdoodle. Inspired by the classic cookie, the bar is made with dates, egg whites, almonds, cashews and a hint of cinnamon. Each bar contains 210 calories, 12 grams of protein and no added sugars.

“Fans always look forward to our limited-edition holiday flavors, and we wanted to give them a little something extra to celebrate the season this year,” said Jenny Lindquist, director of experience planning for RXBAR. “That's why we launched new RXBAR Snickerdoodle — to add something new and exciting to our cozy holiday lineup while bringing back the nostalgic flavors we all know and love.”

Kellogg also is debuting a new seasonal cereal: The Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa Cereal. The limited-edition offering features cocoa-coated star pieces intermingled with white mini marshmallows. Each 1.5-cup serving contains 140 calories and 14 grams of sugar.

ONE Brands, a subsidiary of The Hershey Co., is launching the ONE Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Flavored Bar, a new limited-time seasonal flavor. The bar contains 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving and is made with milk and whey protein, sunflower seed butter, cocoa powder, rice flour, tapioca starch and natural flavors.

“We wanted to create another flavor like our seasonal (and extremely popular) Pumpkin Pie bar that people could really cozy up to during the holidays — and our Marshmallow Hot Cocoa bar has that same seasonal magic,” said Eric Clawson, chief operating officer. “This new limited variety delivers on the indulgent flavors of your favorite holiday drink, hot cocoa with marshmallows, but is guilt-free and convenient for any time of day.”

