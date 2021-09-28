MALMO, SWEDEN – AAK has agreed to acquire BIC Ingredients, the lecithin arm of BIC International Holding, in a transaction that will increase AAK’s footprint in the European lecithin market. Based in The Netherlands, BIC Ingredients supplies non-GMO specialty lecithin and lecithin compounds.

Lecithin, a natural emulsifier, is produced from plant-based oils such as soy, sunflower and rapeseed. BIC Ingredients sources its raw materials from various global regions. Malmo-based AAK will integrate the BIC Ingredients’ products into its portfolio of specialty lecithins sold under the Akolec brands.

“BIC Ingredients is a natural fit with our business,” said Alec van Veldhoven, commercial director at AAK natural emulsifiers. “BIC’s existing lecithin customers will now be able to benefit from AAK’s unique customer co-development approach, which is driven by customer needs, built on collaboration, and geared for better success rates and lasting value. By expanding our portfolio further, we will be able to create even better solutions in close collaboration with our customers globally.”

Harro de Groot, chief executive officer of BIC International Holding, said, “I am pleased for our customers that BIC’s lecithin business will now be integrated into AAK’s co-development approach, focusing on finding solutions for the customers we serve, alongside our current high standards of quality assurance. My team and myself will remain involved in the business and will continue to support AAK’s natural emulsifiers team over the next three years. This transaction will further enable BIC International Holding to increase its focus on plant-based protein through our entity BIC Protein."