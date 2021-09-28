ARLINGTON, VA. — Nestle USA, Inc. has recalled nearly 28,000 lbs of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to mislabeling and undeclared soy. The affected pizzas are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust pizza and contain soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles, Nestle said.

“People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product,” Nestle said.

The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021, and bear the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, Nestle said.