DANBURY, CONN. — LesserEvil Healthy Brands debuted two sustainable snack innovations at Natural Products Expo East, held Sept. 22-25 in Philadelphia. Sun Poppers and PeaNOTS join a portfolio of organic popcorn, puffs, grain-free snacks and cookies.

Sun Poppers are made with upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds, puffed and tumbled in avocado oil, with 3 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Flavors include Himalayan pink salt and sour cream and onion.

PeaNOTS are formulated with organic peas and offer 9 to 10 grams of protein per serving. Peas require seven times less water per gram of protein than nuts, according to the company. Flavors include Himalayan pink salt and vegan ranch.

Both product lines are organic, vegan, Non-GMO Project verified, grain-free, and kosher. Sun Poppers are available for purchase at Thrive Market, Whole Foods Market and lesserevil.com. PeaNOTS are available exclusively on Thrive Market with additional retail locations coming early next year.

“Consumers are continuing to look to brands for healthy and sustainable snack options, so we decided to think outside the box and source earth-friendly ingredients — like upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds, and water-efficient peas — to create a crunchy, savory snack that’s good for consumers and the planet,” said Charles Coristine, president and chief executive officer. “We have always valued using clean ingredients and now we are taking our sustainability to the next level —protein-packed and sun-powered.”