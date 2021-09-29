PHILADELPHIA — Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., the North American segment of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, in collaboration with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, has awarded scholarships to 10 students pursuing culinary and baking careers, provided a four-week summer culinary job training program and provided enhancements to the career and technical education learning environments. BBU’s $75,000 commitment to help the School District of Philadelphia advance its Culinary and Baking and Pastry Arts Programs is part of the company’s broader $1 million initiative to combat racial inequity and injustice and to create positive lasting change that was announced in March.

BBU said it provided $40,000 in college scholarships to the 10 culinary arts students, who were selected after completing an application and interview process. BBU also partnered with the School District of Philadelphia to sponsor a program hosted by the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). The partnership trained 10 culinary students through hands-on work with leading chefs throughout Philadelphia, including Chopped Champion Chef Clara Park, James Beard semi-finalist Ange Branca (Kampar Kitchen), James Beard semi-finalist Tova du Plessis (Essen Bakery), and Pastry Chef Monica Glass. Students also participated in mock job interviews, workshops and a mini resume-building workshop.

“We are very grateful to Bimbo Bakeries USA for this generous donation that supports our graduates and provides our current students with hands-on job training program, one that’s unlike any other job training program we’ve hosted,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, chief academic support officer of the School District of Philadelphia. “We’re proud to offer a strong culinary arts program that brings the workplace to our culinary students so they can get a jump start their culinary passions. It’s support like what we’ve received from Bimbo Bakeries USA that helps us advance our culinary program even further.”

BBU said it will continue to support the district for the 2021-22 school year, providing students with resume and interview prep, as well as field trips to its offices and facilities for additional exposure to the industry.

“It’s important to us that our partnership with the Philadelphia School District extends beyond a financial donation and are excited that our associates have the opportunity to work directly with the students to help them realize their career goals,” said Nikki Lang, head of diversity, equity and belonging, BBU. “This partnership has the power to change the lives of so many young people and we are honored to be able to help them along the way.”