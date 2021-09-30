LOUISVILLE, KY. — Sun Holdings, Inc. will oversee the opening of 100 new Papa John’s stores across Texas by 2029 under the largest domestic franchisee development agreement in Papa John’s history.

“We see tremendous potential in this premium brand, backed by an innovative culture and highly attractive economics,” said Guillermo Peralas, president and chief executive officer of Dallas-based Sun Holdings. “We know Texas well and see an immense opportunity to grow Papa John’s across this dynamic region.”

Mr. Perales has developed a portfolio of companies that own and operate 1,000 locations in 12 states. His companies own and operate Taco Bueno and operate such restaurants as Burger King, Popeyes, Arby’s and IHOP. Papa John’s as of June 28 had more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories.

“We’re excited to launch this milestone partnership with Guillermo and his team at Sun Holdings in Texas,” said Amanda Clark, chief development officer for Louisville-based Papa John’s. “Sun Holdings is a successful and well-financed operator who understands the Texas market and brings deep expertise within the QSR space that will benefit the entire Papa John’s system.”