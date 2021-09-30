OMAHA, NEB. — Megan Belcher, chief legal and external affairs officer at Scoular, has been named to the company’s nine-member board of directors.

Ms. Belcher has more than 20 years of experience working for private and public companies in the agricultural, commodities, food ingredients and consumer food industries. She has been with Scoular since 2017 where she oversees the legal, brand marketing and corporate communications, and sustainability and ESG functions. She also leads the governance and management work for the board of directors as its corporate secretary and is a National Association of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow. She worked in private practice representing large public and private companies in an Am Law 100 firm before beginning her in-house legal career in 2007.

“Megan is a proactive, results-driven leader,” said David Faith, chairman of the board. “She has led our company and board in numerous capacities, consistently operating with high integrity, driving results and creating a culture that will enable Scoular’s growth and prosperity.”

Ms. Belcher has received national recognition for her executive, ESG, and diversity and inclusion leadership, as well as her legal and compliance-focused, law department management and industry skills. She founded Scoular’s first employee resource group, Scoular Women Influencing Culture, and is a Scoular Foundation Trustee. Earlier this year the Women’s Center for Advancement honored Ms. Belcher for her achievements and dedication to bettering the lives of those in the Omaha community.