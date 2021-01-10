LONDON — Full Wrap, a gluten-free tortilla made from sprouted legumes, took first place Sept. 30 in the Future Food-Tech’s innovation challenge with the Kraft Heinz Co. The challenge sought innovative ways to use beans or pulses, which are a kind of legume.

Full Wrap contains orange lentils, chickpeas, buckwheat and green peas. It offers 13.7 grams of protein and 6.5 grams of fiber per 100-gram serving. The product has all nine essential amino acids, said Rachely Bitterman, head of innovation for Lord Sandwich, the Israeli company that offers Full Wrap.

Sprouting the legumes increases production time, she said.

“It’s harder,” she said. “It takes about 48 hours to prepare every time.”

She listed three reasons for sprouting the legumes: increasing the amount of vitamins in Full Wrap, making the product easier to digest and improving gut health.

Kraft Heinz received 128 submissions for the Innovation Challenge, said Erik-Jan Ransdorp, international director R&D, better meals and EMEA for the company. Judges rated the submissions on five benefits: eating experience, affordability, health, sustainability and convenience.

All three finalists made presentations Sept. 30 during the Future Food-Tech Summit, a virtual event. Cuzena, founded by Shadia Al Hili, offers Madamous fava bean dip. Fava beans, also known as chickpeas, help sequester carbon in the soil while they grow. JaziLupini pasta is made with lupin beans. The product has 26 grams of protein and 18 grams of fiber per serving. Jazz Sanchez founded the company.