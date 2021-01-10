Formost Fuji’s Bagel/English Muffin System automatically bags product in a penny pack configuration. The infeed system consists of a metering conveyor, grouper and drop chute prior to stacking the bagels/English muffins into a bucket infeed conveyor, which gently carries them into a bag on the Formost Bagger with specially designed paddles. The system is durable and carefully engineered for trouble-free operation. In addition, the innovative bag opening system on the bagging machine provides for greater tolerance of irregularities.

(425) 483-9090 • www.formostfuji.com