Trina Bediako and her father have a great professional relationship and talk often. When Tilmon “Tim” Brown appointed her as chief executive officer, she knew he trusted her to lead the family business and was ready to relax a little more and enjoy his chairman status.

That’s why Ms. Bediako said she worked so hard to recruit a senior leadership group that manages the ethically run company based on sound judgment, integrity and honesty.

“I have an incredible team,” she observed. “We built the company to where we are today, and we’re making it what we dreamt it could be. I never profess to have all of the answers, but I have some fabulous people in key positions that have the background, experience, energy and a boldness to speak about their vision regarding what’s best for our business.”

In addition to Mike Porter, who rejoined the company last year as president and chief operating officer, the senior leadership group includes Kurt Loeffler, chief financial officer; Tracy Chase, controller; Rob Harrison, director of operations; Courtney Hipp, director of supply chain; Nora Bricker, director of food safety/quality assurance; Matt Bowers, director of business development; Chyllaum Foster, director of people, culture and human resources; and Ben Buchanan, director of engineering.

Currently, she added, 40% of the company’s managers are women.

“One of the things I’m proud of is the diversity within that group,” Ms. Bediako said. “We have female directors, female superintendents, a female plant manager, and a nice mix of tenured and new managers. The mix is valid for our changing and growing industry.”

Moreover, the next generation is getting involved with Ms. Bediako’s two children working at the company, while Mr. Porter’s son recently joined the business as well.

“I am very fortunate to have a strong president, COO and friend in Mike,” Ms. Bediako explained. “Together, we are taking on the daily challenges to lead our teams and our business. An added bonus is having a business advisor that happens to be my father, who is available if we need him.”

