MINNEAPOLIS — Tacos meet Takis in the latest Old El Paso taco shell innovation from General Mills, Inc.

Developed in collaboration with Takis maker Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, the new Old El Paso Takis Fuego Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells combine the hot chili pepper and lime flavors of Takis Fuego rolled tortilla chip snacks with the flat bottom of Old El Paso Stand ‘N Stuff Shells. Each two-shell serving contains 140 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar.

The spicy taco shells are available at Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website through early 2022.

“The Takis Fuego and Old El Paso collaboration is focused on bold flavors and fun,” said Ryan Harrington, vice president of Walmart partnerships at General Mills. “We’re introducing the newest breakthrough innovation that consumers have been searching for, meeting their needs for a spicy taco shell with unique flavor.”

Old El Paso Takis Fuego Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells come in 5.4-oz boxes of 10 shells and retail for $2.48.

“Our partnership with Walmart will bring fans a new way to enjoy the bold flavor and satisfying crunch of Takis Fuego with Old El Paso Taco Shells,” said Sandra Peregrina, marketing director of salty snacks for Barcel USA at Grupo Bimbo. “The Old El Paso Takis Fuego Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells are not only inspired by the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip beyond the snack bag, they allow our consumers to build their own Takis Fuego creation in taco form with the convenience of the Old El Paso Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells.”