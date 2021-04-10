Optimizing the flow of product through your production line is key for driving profit. In-line and over-line Automated Inspection Systems are effective solutions for identifying non-conforming food products based on a range of customizable test criteria. These systems help radically increase throughput efficiencies and the overall quality of your product, while also reducing labor costs associated with manual product inspection processes. This whitepaper is intended to assist manufacturing and operations personnel seeking to implement a fully automated solution in understanding some of the options available on the market, and important considerations to have in mind when implementing such systems.
