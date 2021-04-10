For consumers discerning what to buy at the grocery store, trust precedes purchase intent. Therefore, cultivating trust is critical to the success of food brands. When it comes to deciding which products to trust in the bread aisle, many of today’s consumers look at packaging for visual cues to inform their purchase decision. In particular, consumers are paying attention to the ingredients list. Lesaffre and C+R Research recently conducted a study to uncover consumers’ perceptions of clean label ingredients in baked goods. Download this white paper to learn the results of the study, discover who the clean label bread consumer is, and gain insight into how you can build consumer trust in your products without sacrificing the qualities that make your baked goods enjoyable.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe