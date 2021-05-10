LONDON — William “Bill” Magee has been named president of North America Food & Beverage Solutions at Tate & Lyle PLC. Mr. Magee’s appointment became official Oct. 1.

“Bill has been an outstanding leader of our North America business and has consistently delivered strong growth in the region,” said Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle. “His expertise and customer understanding will be invaluable as we reposition Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused global specialty food and beverage solutions business.”

Mr. Magee joined Tate & Lyle in 2018 as commercial vice president of food and beverage in North America and was later promoted to senior vice president and general manager. Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, he held leadership roles with Rohm & Haas, H.B Fuller and Michelman.