HORSHAM, PA. — A material supply disruption caused by Hurricane Ida is forcing Bimbo Bakeries USA to alter the packaging for its Entenmann’s full-size products. The company said it is temporarily replacing the clear cellophane “window” on its donuts, cookies and cakes packaging with a photo of the sweet baked foods inside. Meanwhile, some Entenmann’s Danishes will be available in clear clamshell packaging.

BBU said the move was made necessary following a Sept. 1 dam burst near the Valley Forge, Pa., facility that produces Entenmann's packaging, severely flooding the facility. The flood destroyed 5,000 tons of packaging inventory and caused critical damage to the machinery that produces the cartons and boxes, BBU said.

“Our goal is to ensure our consumers can continue to enjoy their favorite Entenmann’s products,” said Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann’s. “Designing and printing the classic Entenmann’s boxes with the window is a specialized solution. Modifying the packaging to a windowless option and clamshells offers the fastest way to get products back on the shelf.

“Rest assured that the products have not changed. Your delicious favorites have the same great taste, and the modified packaging will have no impact on freshness or quality.”

The modified packaging is now available and will last through at least the end of 2021, BBU said.