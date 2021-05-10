LOVES PARK, ILL. — Crunchmaster is introducing Bistro Crisps, a new line of popped cassava snacks that are grain-free, paleo, vegan, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified and kosher.

Popped in olive oil, Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps contain 120 calories per 63-crisp serving and are made with cassava root, tapioca starch, coconut flour and sesame flour. The snacks are naturally colored with turmeric and come in three flavors: vegan cheddar, nacho, and Margherita pizza.

The vegan cheddar variety features a cheddar-type seasoning made with tapioca, salt, yeast, lactic acid, citric acid, natural flavors, annatto and sunflower oil.

The nacho flavor features a nacho-type seasoning consisting of tomato, salt, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, chili pepper and natural flavors.

The Margherita Pizza crisps feature a pizza snack seasoning that combines tomato, salt, garlic, onion, spices, citric acid, natural flavors and monk fruit.

"The Crunchmaster team is continuously looking for our next product innovation to meet our consumers' demand for simple, wholesome snacks, and the pandemic only emphasized their desire for better-for-you snacking options," said Braden Bennie, senior marketing manager for Crunchmaster, a subsidiary of TH Foods, Inc. "Bistro Crisps bring the best of Crunchmaster crackers — the nutrition, flavor and crispy crunch — to a new realm of snacking."